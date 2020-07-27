Police arrest persons who painted Lord Murugan’s spear on roads

The police arrested at least 13 persons who painted Lord Murugan’s vel (spear) on roads in various parts of the district in protest against a video posted on the YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam, which according to them portrayed the Hindu God and the hymn in praise of him, Kandha Sashti Kavacham, in poor light.
Those involved in the act were booked under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.
Coimbatore rural police arrested eight persons on charges of violating the lockdown regulations and drawing spear on roads at Kavundampalayam and Thadagam. They were released on bail. The drawings were erased from roads.
A senior official of Coimbatore city police said that nearly 50 cases were registered against persons who drew the spear on roads and other public properties on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Kuniyamuthur station police arrested five persons and released them on bail.
Members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest in front of the police station on Monday condemning the arrests.
The police held talks with leaders of various organisations for amicable resolution in the issue.
