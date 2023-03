March 17, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam were arrested here on Thursday, March 16, 2023 when they staged a protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for not giving assent to the Bill banning online gambling.

More than 30 protesters including a women raised slogans threatening to send to the Governor’s office the ashes of those who had died due to the financial impact of online gambling.