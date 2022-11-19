Police arrest man with country-made gun in Salem

November 19, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Salem:

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Kunnur hamlet in Kalvarayan Hills on Friday.

When they checked the house of Thangaraj (41), they found 110 litres of illicit arrack in tyre tubes and a country-made gun allegedly used for hunting. The police seized the arrack and the gun, arrested Thangaraj, and remanded him in prison.

Cheating case registered

V. Mohankumar (21) of Kamalapuram, a sugar trader, had paid ₹7.79 lakh online for 25 tonnes of sugar from a sugar mill in Maharashtra in June, this year. But, he received only 20 tonnes of sugar.

When Mr. Mohankumar contacted the company, he was told that he will get the remaining quantity along with the next order.

In July, Mohankumar placed another order for 25 tonnes and the mill staff asked for payment of ₹7.82 lakh and he was reportedly assured that he will get 30 tonnes of sugar, including the five tonnes from previous order.

Mr. Mohankumar paid the amount, but after that there was no response from the mill.

Following this, on Friday evening, Mr. Mohankumar lodged a complaint with the Salem District Cybercrime Police. The police have registered a case and are investigating.