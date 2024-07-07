GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest Hubballi chemist who supplied prescription drugs to Coimbatore peddlers

Published - July 07, 2024 11:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly two months after busting a group of peddlers who had been selling prescription drugs and other narcotics in Coimbatore, the city police have arrested a Hubballi-based pharmacist on charges of being a key supplier.

Vasanth Shetty (69), who had been running a pharmacy named Karnataka Medicals at Hubballi in Karnataka, was arrested by a special team of the city police on Saturday.

Investigations by the police revealed that Vasanth Shetty had supplied prescription drugs like tapentadol tablets and nitrazepam to a group of peddlers in Coimbatore.

Police, Drugs Control Department join hands to curb prescription drug abuse in Coimbatore

On May 16, the Karumbukadai police in Coimbatore arrested Praveen Shetty (36) of Arvind Nagar in Dharwad in Karnataka; Shahul Hameed (27) of Kurichi junction; K. Murugan (27) of Sowripalayam; Akbar Ali (28) of Sunnambu Kalvai near Karumbukadai; and Riyaz Khan (24) of Kuniyamuthur for drug peddling. The police had seized 115 tapentadol tablets, 10 nitrazepam tablets (both prescription drugs), three grams of methamphetamine, syringes and other materials.

The investigators found out that Praveen Shetty had been working under Vasanth Shetty for over 10 years and it was under his instruction that the former supplied prescription drugs to the four peddlers in Coimbatore. The four peddlers had sold around 1 lakh tablets of tapentadol, a pain reliever used to treat moderate to acute pain, in Coimbatore for prices ranging from ₹60 to ₹300 as against their actual rate.

‘Police Bro’ project to deal with drug menace in colleges in Coimbatore 

A special team of the police visited Hubballi and arrested Vasanth Shetty on Saturday. He was brought to Coimbatore and was remanded in judicial custody.

The police are on the lookout for a pharmacy stockist, namely Rajesh, who allegedly supplied prescription drugs to Vasanth Shetty.

