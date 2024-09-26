ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest history sheeter at Court Entrance in Salem

Published - September 26, 2024 10:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem City Police arrested a history sheeter at the entrance of the court on Thursday. John, a resident of Kitchipalayam in Salem City, has two murder cases pending against him. He was lodged in prison regarding a case and was released on bail last week. Kitchipalayam police had registered a robbery case against him and two accomplices on Tuesday and were on the lookout for him when they received information that he was in court on Thursday. A special team went to the court and arrested him at the court entrance, as he was leaving in a car with his wife. The incident was captured on video, and went viral in social media.

