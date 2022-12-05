  1. EPaper
Police arrest four persons for hacking DMK councillor in Mettur

The 55-year-old councillor was attacked by a gang with a sickle last week and was severely injured, police said

December 05, 2022 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The Mettur police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection with the hacking of a DMK councillor at the municipal office premises.

According to the police, A. Venkatachalam (55), of Pon Nagar in Mettur, is a DMK cadre and councillor of the 14th ward in Mettur municipality, and his wife V. Umamaheswari (50) is also a DMK councillor, of ward one.

On Wednesday evening, while Venkatachalam came to attend the council meeting at the municipality office, a gang hacked him using a sickle, but he escaped from them by running into the office. However, he sustained serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Salem.

The Mettur police registered a case, inquired, and found that the attack was a revenge attack for the murder of an AIADMK cadre, Palanisamy, in which Venkatachalam was an accused person, but was acquitted by the court.

On Sunday evening, the Mettur police nabbed four persons: P. Prabhu (33) of Pon Nagar, T. Kedakumar alias Jayakumar (37) of Annai Nagar, P. Manivasagam (24) of Church Road and E. Ramachandran (27) of Meenavar Street, in connection with the case. Later, they were remanded at Salem Central Prison.

