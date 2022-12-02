  1. EPaper
Police arrest five persons under POCSO Act for child marriage in Salem

December 02, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including the parents of a 14-year-old girl, were arrested for conducting her marriage, on Thursday.

On information, officials from Childline and Social Welfare Department inquired and found that a marriage was conducted for the girl with a 32-year-old man in Yercaud.

The officials rescued the girl and produced her before the Child Welfare Committee. Later, she was lodged at home. Based on the inquiry, the officials lodged a complaint with Kondalampatti All Women’s Police. The police registered a case against the girl’s parents, the person who married her, and his parents under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested them.

