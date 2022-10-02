Police arrest father-son duo on robbery charges in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested two persons on charges of robbery and recovered all the cash and jewellery that was robbed, near Moolanur on Saturday.

According to the police, when J. Baskaran (46) of Chennai was on his way to Pollachi in a car along with his driver K. Bharath (22), an unidentified person stopped the vehicle and attacked him in the late hours of Friday near Moolanur.

According to the police, the unidentified person assaulted Baskaran and took away ₹33 lakh and 24 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him. He was bringing the cash to purchase land in Pollachi. During that time, the driver did not help save him from the assault, said Baskaran in his complaint with the Moolanur Police.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Bharath and his father M. Kumar (47) of Anaimalai near Pollachi who conspired to rob the cash and jewellery. They were booked under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) read with section 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody at Dharapuram Sub Jail.