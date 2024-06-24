The Coimbatore City Police have arrested a history-sheeter, three others and seized a pistol from the former.

R. Sanjaykumar (24), and U. Sulfulkhan (40) of North Housing Unit at Selvapuram, T. Jalaludheen (50) of Karumbukadai, and N. Saravanakumar (40) alias Kittan of Nataraj Nagar at Edayarpalayam, were arrested on Sunday and Monday.

The police have booked two more men —Sanjay Raja and Kaja Hussain— in connection with the possession of the pistol. Raja and Hussain are serving judicial remand in prison for murder and drug peddling.

According to the police, Sanjaykumar was involved in seven cases, including a murder and an attempted murder. Sulfulkhan was involved in a murder and Arms Act cases.

Police sources said, Sanjaykumar travelled to Karur on Sunday. Based on specific information that he was carrying a pistol, the city police alerted the Karur police. The Karur police apprehended him with the weapon on Sunday. The city police questioned him and found the involvement of the others.

The police had been monitoring Sanjaykumar, a member of the rowdy gang led by Sanjay Raja, who shot dead his rival gang member R. Sathyapandi (31) of Madurai district on Avarampalayam -Nava India Road on February 12, 2023.

The police arrested Raja, Hussain, Sanjaykumar, Sulfulkhan and others for the murder and recovered two pistols. Sanjaykumar and Sulfulkhan were granted conditional bail a few months ago.

It was found that Raja had three pistols in his possession, but disclosed to the police only about two. He had given the third one to Hussain, who kept it at his residence. When Hussain was arrested by the police in a drug peddling case recently, he tasked Sanjaykumar to collect the pistol from his father Jalaludheen and abandon it. Sanjaykumar, however, collected the pistol and travelled to Karur with it. Sulfulkhan, Jalaluddin and Saravanakumar were arrested on Monday.