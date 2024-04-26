ADVERTISEMENT

Police announce traffic restrictions in the Nilgiris to facilitate summer festival

April 26, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police have announced a series of measures that they are undertaking to regulate traffic during the tourist season in the Nilgiris.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that all private buses and vans coming to Udhagamandalam from Gudalur will be stopped at the Hindustan Photo Films factory and that tourists will have to proceed to town using public transport. Similarly, private buses and vans coming to Udhagamandalam from Coonoor will be stopped at the Aavin junction.

Tourists coming to Udhagamandalam via the Kalhatti ghat road will be asked to take a diversion at Thalakundah via Kozhipannai and Pudumund and enter the town via St. Stephen’s Church. Tourists proceeding to the Government Botanical Garden can take the Vandisolai Road, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, vehicles proceeding to the Ooty lake and Boat House or the Karnataka Siri Horticultural Garden can take a diversion at Fingerpost and reach their destinations via Khandal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vehicles proceeding to Udhagamandalam from Kotagiri will be diverted at Kattabettu and will be able to reach Udhagamandalam via Coonoor. Vehicles from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam can use the Coonoor road while those proceeding to Mettupalayam from Udhagamandalam will be asked to proceed via Kotagiri.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed inside Udhagamandalam town, except those distributing essential supplies, on April 27 and 28 as well as from May 1 to 31.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US