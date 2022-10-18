Police Akkas to visit Coimbatore colleges for the welfare of girl students 

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right) and Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Sughasini (centre) with policewomen chosen for the ‘Police Akka’ project on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday launched the Police Akka project under which 37 policewomen have been tasked to be ‘sisters in khaki’ for the welfare of girl students of 60 colleges in Coimbatore city.

Their duty ranges from being a trustworthy person in the police department whom girl students can rely on in case of emergencies to creating awareness among them on crime against women and dangers lurking in the cyber space.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan launched the project and addressed policewomen chosen for the project and representatives of the 60 colleges in the city.

According to the Commissioner, the city police will conduct introductory programmes at all colleges wherein responsibilities and duties of the policewomen selected for the project will be discussed in the presence of girl students.

The contact numbers of the policewoman in charge of a college will be made available to all the girl students. The sisters in khaki will conduct periodical visits to colleges and maintain good rapport with girl students.

Mr. Balakrishnan requested college authorities to provide a space for the policewomen where students could meet them and seek assistance on various issues. The policewomen will spend a few hours on campuses and students can seek their assistance on dealing with issues such as cyber attacks, harassment, stalking, ragging and use of drugs among others.

R. Sughasini, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Coimbatore City Police, addressed the representatives of the colleges and the 37 policewomen who have already undergone a training for the project.