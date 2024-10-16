‘Police Akka’ project for college students launched in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, N.S. Nisha, inaugurated the ‘Police Akka’ project for colleges across the district on Wednesday.

Ms. Nisha told reporters an experienced police woman had been nominated for all 16 colleges in the district as a “single point of contact” for college students. Contact details of the officer have been prominently displayed in colleges. The students can contact her and share any information or flag any cases of harassment they may be facing.

The police will also visit colleges regularly and take part in awareness programmes on crimes against women, cyber crimes and drug abuse. Ms. Nisha said that further initiatives, such as self-defence classes will be considered based on the colleges’ requirements.

‘Kaaval Uthavi’ app

The SP said that awareness was also being created about the “Kaaval Uthavi App,” which had led to more than 25,000 downloads in the Nilgiris alone in the last few weeks. The app is used to trigger and send emergency alerts to the police control room from mobile users in distress.

The police have also stepped up vehicle checks and surprise checks on people who had been previously arrested for trafficking in narcotics as the police continue to clampdown on the trade on illicit substances in the district. The check-posts have also been strengthened, which have led to seizure of arms that were being transported across the border to hunt wildlife, said Ms. Nisha.

Traffic and parking restrictions in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district police have also begun studying and implementing traffic and parking restrictions to ease traffic flow. Ms. Nisha said that heavy vehicles would no longer be allowed to park between Lovedale Junction and Nondimedu, the entrance to Udhagamandalam town from Wednesday onwards. “Another choke point was at Alankaar junction to Rose Garden. Since the approach road is very narrow, we are not allowing parking on that road,” said Ms. Nisha.

Parking restrictions will also be in place along the Old Garden Road during the weekends, she added. More traffic restrictions would be announced in the coming days through public announcements, she added.

