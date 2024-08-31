‘Police Akka’ initiative of Coimbatore city police delivering intended outcome

The ‘Police Akka’ initiative of the city police that was launched during October 2022 has been delivering the intended outcome, going by the public response to the awareness programmes created in colleges.

Women personnel chosen for the task from the police stations had been visiting 70 colleges for creating awareness on the ways to seek action for sexual harassment online by availing the utility of the helpline numbers: 1098 and 181, and the Kavalan App in Citizens Portal.

Through the initiative, police constable Valli Nayagi could reach out to a college girl who had, through WhatsApp, complained of misbehaviour by a youth while travelling in a bus from Gandhipuram.

The police woman ascertained the misdeed by the youth in person, and a case was registered against him in the Kattoor Police Station.

During August, a girl studying in a Chennai college had complained that while staying in a dormitory at Rathinapuri in the city, a youth staying in an adjacent room had taken her photographs. The youth was summoned to the Kattoor Police station and warned, and his mobile phone was flashed, for erasing all photographs and videos. The girl had thanked the ‘Police Akka’ initiative in her feedback.

Special Sub Inspector of Peelamedu Station Philomena Peter had helped out an elderly person, Selvaraj, in Anna Nagar who had received a threat call from an imposter.

The imposter, poising as an investigating officer, had alleged that Selvaraj was dealing in weapons and drugs. Selvaraj’s phone was checked and the police blocked the number of the fake caller.

Likewise, in Kuniamuthur, the help of police constable Sheela Devi was sought buy a female college student that her former boyfriend with whom she had fallen out was threatening to post their photos on social media platforms. A case was registered against the boy under sections of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The police constable was also instrumental in getting a case under the TNPHW Act registered against a male student who had allegedly cheated on two of his female friends and had threatened to expose their photos.