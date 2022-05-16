Poles eat up motorable space on Sowripalayam road at Peelamedu junction

Shifting of an electric police and a telephone post on Sowripalayam Road at the Peelamedu junction can enable free left entry into Avinashi Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Electric poles and a telephone post at the bell-mouth of Sowripalayam road at the Peelamedu junction are eating up motorable space, disrupting smooth flow of traffic.

The two poles situated at the very mouth of Sowripalayam road at the junction are blocking nearly two-third of the motorable space. Due to the obstruction, vehicles from Sowripalayam road to Avinashi Road are made to wait from the centre to the right side of the road for the traffic signal. The situation worsens when vehicles from Avinashi Road enter the road.

“The two poles are occupying around 15 feet of road space. Relocating them can ease the flow of traffic,” said G. Murali, a motorist from Sowripalayam who uses the road regularly.

A police officer said vehicles were not able to take a free left from Sowripalayam road to Avinashi Road due to the two poles. A few more electric poles were also situated on the same road a few metres away from the bell-mouth, the official said.

According to him, many motorists, especially those travelling towards Ramanathapuram and Ukkadam are also taking Sowripalayam road to reach Puliyakulam to bypass traffic snarls on Avinashi Road due to the ongoing works of the elevated corridor. Shifting the poles will facilitate such motorists.