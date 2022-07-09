‘Polam Right’ outreach programme held in Coimbatore

Collector G.S. Sameeran interacting with students during Polam Right outreach programmme in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The eighth edition of ‘Polam Right’ outreach campaign under the Chief Minister’s flagship scheme ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ was held here on Saturday.

As many as 50 students from 12 government and government aided schools across the district participated in the programme. Along with the all the Class X students, Collector G.S. Sameeran visited the Kurudampalayam village in Periyanaickenpalayam block, which is known for its novel solid waste management.

The Collector explained to the students about the source segregation and management of municipal solid waste.

Mr. Sameeran told The Hindu, “creating awareness to a school student is equal to creating awareness for a family.” The students should magnify the awareness about solid waste management to their parents and fellow students in school.

He also requested the students not to litter waste and to spread awareness about waste management in the morning assembly. During the awareness programme, Mr. Sameeran told the students about how waste can be converted into energy and money.

The district administration has aligned this programme with ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities,’ a Statewide campaign to make the cities clean. On the sidelines of the programme, a career guidance and discussion session was held in which the Collector gave guidance about skill development, higher education and sports to the students.

N. Geetha, Chief Education Officer, said the ‘Polam Right’ campaign was conducted seven times in the last academic year. Because of the examinations and the spread of COVID-19, the campaign was stopped in-between. She said the department has planned to take the campaign forward this academic year.