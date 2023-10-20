HamberMenu
Poisoning suspected as 33 peafowls found dead in farms near Coimbatore

Forest Department officials said carcasses of the national bird were found in four adjacent farms at Gandhi Nagar in Vadambacheri panchayat near Sulur.

October 20, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Carcasses of peafowls that died of suspected poisoning near Sulur in Coimbatore district on October 19, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Carcasses of peafowls that died of suspected poisoning near Sulur in Coimbatore district on October 19, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has launched an investigation after a total of 33 peafowls were found dead in farms belonging to four persons near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Thursday (October 19, 2023) evening.

The carcasses of the national bird were found in four adjacent farms at Gandhi Nagar in Vadambacheri panchayat near Sulur, said the officials.

While 17 peafowls were found dead in the coconut farm belonging to Shanmugaraj, 12 birds were found in the farm of Ramasamy Gounder. Two birds each were found in farms belonging to Gopalsamy and Kanthasamy.

After being alerted by farmers, the Sultanpet police visited the farms on Thursday evening and intimated the Forest Department. A team headed by P. Santhiya, forest range officer of Madukkarai forest range, inspected the farms in the presence of Vadambacheri village administrative officer and a revenue inspector. The carcasses were shifted to the Madukkarai forest range office for post-mortem.

A Forest Department official said the peafowls appeared to have died of poisoning. The cause of death would be known after the post-mortem examination on Friday and subsequent forensic analysis of samples of internal organs.

Incidents of poisoning peafowls have been reported in Coimbatore and nearby regions in the past as they cause damages to a large variety of crops.

