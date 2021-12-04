Podcasting project for senior citizens launched

Senior citizens at the recording centre inaugurated for the ‘Anubhav’ project near Pachapalayam in Coimbatore district.

Coimbatore

04 December 2021 00:53 IST

‘Anubhav’, a project to create podcasts by and for senior citizens introduced by the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), was launched here on Thursday.

R. Sreedher, senior community radio practitioner and the project coordinator for NISD, said Coimbatore was one of the 10 locations in India where recording centres would be set up for the senior citizens.

‘Anubhav’ involved the training of senior citizens by community radio experts to create podcasts with informational content and to showcase talents such as musical performances and storytelling, he said.

The recording centre was inaugurated at Covai S3 retirement home at Pachapalayam by Chairman of Rathinam Group of Institutions Madan A. Sendhil on Thursday, Mr. Sreedher said. Set up at ₹ 1.2 lakh, the centre was equipped with two microphones and one 10-channel mixer.

“We have asked [the senior citizens] to record two programmes every week,” he said, which would have a duration of 15 minutes each. These would be uploaded on online platforms such as I-Radio, Apple Music and Spotify.

Through the recording centre here, around 104 podcasts under ‘Anubhav’ would be uploaded in a year, he said.

Along with Coimbatore, training programmes were also under way at Jaipur, Pune and Bengaluru and recording centres would soon come up at Puducherry, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Noida, he said.