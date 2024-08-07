Podanur Train Users’ Association urges TNSTC, Coimbatore, to restore discontinued bus services

Podanur Train Users’ Association has urged the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore Ltd., to restore bus services to other parts of the city that were discontinued for undertaking underground drainage work and during COVID lockdown.

The expectations of the public in Podanur that the bus services will be restored after the completion of underground drainage works have been belied.

The work on Athupalam bridge was cited for not plying the bus service.s But, even after completion of construction of the bridge, the bus services have not been restored, N. Subramanian, general secretary of Podanur Train Users’ Association, and Mohammed Nazir, association president, said in a petition submitted to TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd.

Now that express trains have stoppages at Podanur railway station, which was gaining the status of second terminus for Coimbatore city, more bus services were required to cater to the requirements of passengers who alight at the station to proceed on to various destinations.

More bus services to Gandhipuram, Saravanampatti, Pelamedu, Airport, Thudiyalur, Vadavalli, Madurhamalai, Perur, Isha Yoga Centre was a felt need for the passengers as well as local public, the petition said.

The association appealed for restoration of these bus services: Srinivasan Nagar to Kovilmedu via Saibaba Colony (4c), Srinivasan Nagar to Avarampalayam (4c), Pothanur to Irugur via Sundarapuram (8), Vellalur to Saibaba Colony via Nanjundapuram (19A), Gandhipuram to Panappatti via Sundarapuram (73A), Gandhiuram to Mayileripalayam via Sundarapuram (73B), Podanur to Chinthamaniputhur (8A), Coimbatore to Senjerimalai via Pothanur (8B), Podanur to Narasimanaickenpalayam (4A), and Podanur to Irugur (8A).