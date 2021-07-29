Podanur S&T workshop receives five IMS certifications

The Signal and Telecommunications Workshop of the Southern Railway in Podanur recently received five certifications under the Integrated Management Systems (IMS), becoming the only railway workshop in India to have received the five IMS certifications.

A press release said that the five certifications were Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environment Management System (ISO 14001:2015), Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018), Energy Management System (ISO 500001:2018) and Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2018).

An Integrated Management System combines all aspects of an organisation's systems, processes and standards into one system and allows a business to streamline its management and increase efficiency, the release said. The certifications were issued by LMS Certification, a forum that comes under the International Accreditation Service and also a member of International Accreditation Forum.

Having functioned at Podanur since 1958, the S&T Workshop of the Southern Railway has “achieved several milestones in the field of modernisation of signalling systems” and has adopted technologies “in ensuring safety of train movements and ensuring optimisation of line capacity,” according to the release.