Podanur residents renew call for restored bus services following flyover inauguration

Published - October 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Podanur have reiterated their demands for restoration of bus services that were withdrawn during the COVID-19 lockdown and due to underground drainage work.

With the recent inauguration of the ₹481.95 crore Ukkadam Junction to Athupalam flyover, residents have renewed their long-standing request. The Pondaur Train Users’ Association submitted a petition earlier this week urging Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Coimbatore to reinstate city bus services from the railway station to key destinations, particularly for passengers arriving on express with scheduled stoppages at Podanur Station.

Association president Mohammed Shakker and general secretary N. Subramanian, in their petition, highlighted the urgent need for bus connectivity to locations such as Gandhipuram, Saravanampatti, Peelamedu, Airport, Thudiyalur, Vadavalli, Marudamalai, Perur, and the Isha Yoga Centre at Velliangiri. The petition also furnished information about stoppages in both directions by 28 express, passenger and MEMU trains.

