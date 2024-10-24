GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Podanur residents renew call for restored bus services following flyover inauguration

Published - October 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Podanur have reiterated their demands for restoration of bus services that were withdrawn during the COVID-19 lockdown and due to underground drainage work.

With the recent inauguration of the ₹481.95 crore Ukkadam Junction to Athupalam flyover, residents have renewed their long-standing request. The Pondaur Train Users’ Association submitted a petition earlier this week urging Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Coimbatore to reinstate city bus services from the railway station to key destinations, particularly for passengers arriving on express with scheduled stoppages at Podanur Station.

Association president Mohammed Shakker and general secretary N. Subramanian, in their petition, highlighted the urgent need for bus connectivity to locations such as Gandhipuram, Saravanampatti, Peelamedu, Airport, Thudiyalur, Vadavalli, Marudamalai, Perur, and the Isha Yoga Centre at Velliangiri. The petition also furnished information about stoppages in both directions by 28 express, passenger and MEMU trains.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Related Topics

transport / public transport / Roads and Rails / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.