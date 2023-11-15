HamberMenu
Podanur residents joyous over ‘Destination Station’ status after decades

While the first special service of the train (No. 06059) was operated from Coimbatore on Tuesday, the second will be on November 21

November 15, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The re-development of Podanur station in Coimbatore with better amenities under the Amrit Bharat scheme is being carried out in full swing.

The re-development of Podanur station in Coimbatore with better amenities under the Amrit Bharat scheme is being carried out in full swing. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Operation of two unreserved festival special trains in the Coimbatore-Barauni-Coimbatore sector on Tuesdays during this month to clear extra rush of passengers during the Chhaat festival has brought cheers to votaries of the betterment of Podanur Railway Station.

For, in the return direction, Podanur has been accorded the status of ‘destination station’ after at least five decades, according to passenger welfare associations.

While the first special service of the train (No. 06059) was operated from Coimbatore on Tuesday, the second will be on November 21. As per the schedule, the train (No. 06060), in the return direction, will reach Podanur station at 2.45 p.m. on Sundays.

“The ‘destination station’ status accorded for Podanur is a welcome development. There are indications that Podanur station will be considered by the Railways to be the right choice for the operation of trains bound for Southern districts of Tamil Nadu,” N Subramanian, General Secretary, Podanur Train Users Association and Member, Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, said.

The association has been conducting street-corner campaigns urging the Railways to improve train services at the Station which is now being re-developed under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme. This project envisages improving access to the station, increasing circulating areas, construction of waiting halls, toilets and lift/escalators, and better passenger information systems.

The travelling public in Podanur see substantial scope for betterment of services at the station by transforming it into an originating/destination station for a number of services to distant destinations through establishment of pit lines and stabling lines, against the backdrop of space constraints in the Coimbatore Junction station.

According to Mr. Subramanian, at present, there is immense anticipation for extension of Mettupalayam-Coimbatore Memu services to Podanur, as a precursor for extending it further to Pollachi. The Memu service will pave way for higher extent of passenger movement that is required for an originating station, he pointed out.

The utility of the crossing line at Kinathukadavu could be optimised if the Memu service is operated between Mettupalayam and Pollachi. It will then be possible for the people in Pollachi to reach Coimbatore in a matter of 40 to 45 minutes, he said, underscoring the significant positive bearing the Memu service could have on education, trade and business.

