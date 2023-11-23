Podanur Railway Station, third oldest in Tamil Nadu, awaits restoration

November 23, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Last year, the 160th anniversary celebration of Podanur Railway Station was rather muted. The reason was not far to seek. The station had lost the prominence it enjoyed decades ago.

The third oldest in Tamil Nadu next only to Royapuram and Tiruchi Junction railway stations, the Podanur Railway Station which was established as a Junction as early as 1862 as a major hub of the Indian Railways by the British regime, later even served as the railway division headquarters of the South Indian Railways. It was built by the British regime as part of a trunk route between Chennai and Kozhikode.

After the status of Podanur Division was transferred to the to Olavakkode (now Palakkad division) in Kerala, Podanur station lost the scope to become a major commercial and industrial hub unlike the other old stations.

A tell-tale sign of neglect is the Railway Colony, which was once throbbing with hundreds of families of Anglo-Indian community who were employed with the Railways. It now has only a few families left. Most of the families have migrated to Australia, says Edward Robert, a member of the community. The Railway Colony itself is in a state of neglect, rues Lakshminarayanan, a senior citizen in Podanur.

Local residents are sore over their expectation of conversion of Podanur as a Satellite Railway Station to the Coimbatore Junction has not fructified after gauge conversion between Podanur and Dindigul.

Prior to 2008 when the BG conversion of Podanur-Pollachi-Palani-Dindigul line was carried out, Podanur served as an important station linking the western and southern regions of Tamil Nadu.

Representatives of public welfare organisations recall that the station was visited by leaders during the freedom struggle.

Restoration of the due importance to the Podanur Station by making it a second terminal is bound to improve the advancements of Coimbatore in industrial development and trade, says N. Subramanian, president, Podanur Rail Travellers’ Association.

