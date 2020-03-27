Podanur Railway Hospital sealed after doctor gets COVID-19 symptoms

Podanur Railway Hospital was sealed on Friday following the admission of a 29-year-old doctor with COVID-19 symptoms at ESI Hospital.

An official from Salem Division of Southern Railway told The Hindu the doctor was transferred from Erode Railway Hospital to Podanur Railway Hospital earlier in March as part of the routine transfer. After being relieved on March 20, she arrived in Podanur on March 23, where she felt feverish. “She did not treat anyone at Podanur Railway Hospital,” the official said, adding she went on leave immediately after feeling unwell. As a precautionary measure, both the railway hospitals in Erode and Podanur were sealed on Friday, the official noted.

Official sources at the district adminstration said that the doctor was admitted in the isolation ward at ESI Hospital on the night of March 25 after she showed COVID-19 symptoms. Five of her contacts had also been quarantined at ESI Hospital. The results of their swab samples were awaited, sources said. The doctor reportedly treated the Thailand nationals in Erode who tested positive for COVID-19. The administration would decide on whether to reopen the Podanur hospital in three days, the sources said.