POCSO court in Coimbatore awards seven years RI to sexual offender

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Saturday sentenced a man to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The special court judge awarded the punishment to Rajendran (38), who was arrested by the Madukkarai police for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2021. Besides awarding seven years of RI, the POCSO court imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on him.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan appreciated head constable Ananda Kumar attached to Madukkarai police station, who promptly acted during the trial of the case.

Police bust flesh trade rackets

The Coimbatore District Police on Sunday conducted special drives against flesh trade rackets and prohibited tobacco products. Based on the instructions of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, the police conducted surprise raids at various locations and registered four cases for flesh trade. The police arrested nine persons for running flesh trade and rescued seven women. The rescued victims were sent to a government approved home.

In the drive against banned tobacco products, the police arrested 31 persons on charges of possessing and selling the contraband. The police seized 17.3 kg of gutkha from them.

Three die in accidents

Three persons died in two different accidents reported in Coimbatore district on Saturday. In the first accident reported on Ukkadam - Sungam bypass on Saturday evening, Praveen Kanth (19) of Kempatti Colony and Sathish Kumar (19) of Muthusamy Colony at Selvapuram died. The police said that Kanth rode the motorcycle in a negligent manner, with Kumar on the pillion, and it rammed the median. They were thrown off and died of severe injuries.

In the second incident, R. Sanjay (17), a resident of Kurichi, died when his scooter rammed a stationary autorickshaw on Madukkarai Market road.

Girl dies after consuming white petrol

A three-year-old girl from Coimbatore died on February 2, after she accidentally consumed white petrol (jet fuel) from her uncle’s watch shop in Raja Street. The deceased has been identified as Imanshu, daughter of Dinesh Kumar from Lingappan Street at Theppakulam. The police said that the girl consumed the fuel, which is used for cleaning watches, mistaking the substance as water.

