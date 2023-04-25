POCSO court awards 20 years RI to duo for sexual assault on five-year-old girl near Coimbatore in 2019

April 25, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced two persons hailing from Kerala to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexual assault on a minor girl near Pollachi in 2019. Special court judge G. Kulasekaran convicted K. Karthik (24) and K. Murugesan. According to the police, Karthik and Murugesan were engaged in daily wage work in a place near Anamalai. They visited the house of the survivor girl on October 14, 2019. The police said that Karthik took the survivor girl, aged five, to a coconut plantation in the locality on his two-wheeler, on the pretext of getting her chocolate. He sexually assaulted the girl and later dropped her in her residence. The girl told her parents about the incident and she was taken to a hospital at Pollachi due to health complications. The girl’s father lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station, Pollachi, based on which Karthik and Murugesan were arrested. Murugesan was held for assisting Karthik for the crime. The police filed the chargesheet against the duo on February 10, 2020. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 each on the two persons.