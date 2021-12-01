POCSO case accused stabbed in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

01 December 2021 00:57 IST

A man, who was recently granted bail in a sexual assault case, was stabbed by an unknown person near Karamadai late on Monday. The incident happened at a commercial complex where the accused runs a stationery shop.

The police said the incident happened when the accused was about to leave for his home after closing the shop on Monday night.

The Karamadai police had arrested the shop owner three months ago under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl who worked at his shop. The man was granted bail a few days ago, after serving judicial remand for 90 days, and he had been coming to the shop for the past few days.

The police retrieved a surveillance camera visual from the commercial complex which showed a man wearing hoodie coming close to the shop owner, as if he was talking to someone over mobile phone, and stabbing him. The injured shop owner was rushed to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam. He was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Karamadai inspector Kumar said that the police were on the lookout for the accused. It is suspected that a relative of the girl stabbed the accused.