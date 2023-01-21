ADVERTISEMENT

POCSO case accused injured in police chase

January 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man, who was allegedly accused for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl, was injured in police chase when he tried to flee.

According to sources, the police was on the look for M. Sampath of Omalur, a labourer at a stone quarry at Panamarathupatti, for sexually assaulting a class VII girl.. Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the Kondalampatti All Women’s Police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On Thursday, the police received information that Sampath was hiding at a hillock at Panamarathupatti.

The police rushed to the spot and on seeing them, he fled. During the police chase, he fractured his leg, but managed to escape. Later, he got admitted at the Salem Government Hospital. The police arrested him at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US