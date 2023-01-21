HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

POCSO case accused injured in police chase

January 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man, who was allegedly accused for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl, was injured in police chase when he tried to flee.

According to sources, the police was on the look for M. Sampath of Omalur, a labourer at a stone quarry at Panamarathupatti, for sexually assaulting a class VII girl.. Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the Kondalampatti All Women’s Police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On Thursday, the police received information that Sampath was hiding at a hillock at Panamarathupatti.

The police rushed to the spot and on seeing them, he fled. During the police chase, he fractured his leg, but managed to escape. Later, he got admitted at the Salem Government Hospital. The police arrested him at the hospital.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.