POCSO case accused detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

April 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man who was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a girl was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Saturday. The detainee, identified as Madhan (27) of Thondamuthur, was arrested by the Perur All Women Police on the charges of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl recently, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police stated.

As per Coimbatore district Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan’s recommendation, Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked the provisions under the Goondas Act against the detainee.

The detention order was served on the accused, who has been undergoing judicial remand at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Mr. Badrinarayanan stated that strict action will be taken against those attempting to distort public peace under the Act. So far, 15 persons, including five held under the POSCO Act, have been detained under the Goodas Act in Coimbatore district this year, he added.

