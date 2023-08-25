HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

POCSO Act | Coimbatore School Education Department mandates all private school to set up Internal Complaints Committee for students

August 25, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department, in a circular dated August 23, has instructed all private schools to set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and to place a complaints box on the premises.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, all schools should have a student safeguarding advisory committee (SAC) consisting of the principal or vice-principal, a male teacher, a female teacher, a girl student, a boy student and a non-teaching staff as its members. In Tamil Nadu, the panel must also accommodate two female Parent-Teacher Association or School Management Committee (SMC) representatives and an optional external member.

ALSO READ
Teacher arrests in Coimbatore point to ineffectiveness of advisory committees

The circular mandated that at least 50% of the Committee members must be female.

‘Sensitise school bus drivers’

While inspecting 1,355 buses of 230 private schools at the PRS Grounds in Coimbatore on May 30, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the Department of School Education and the private educational institutions must create awareness among the drivers on the POCSO Act.

The then District Education Officer (Private schools) R. Geetha claimed the department was unaware that the drivers did not know about the Act and that a joint meeting would be held with the principals of private schools and the bus drivers on the dos and don’ts while handling children.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore School Education Department issues circular to private schools that allegedly asked for caste, religion in daily diary

But, no action was taken, according to sources in the Department.

The present DEO, C. Bellraj, said this was an important issue and that officials would plan an awareness programme for the drivers as soon as possible.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.