Pochampalli man given state funeral after his organs were harvested by Dharmapuri government medical college hospital

October 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
District Revenue officer A. Sadhanai Kural paid respects to the mortal remains of S. Govindaraj of Pochampalli on Tuesday.

District Revenue officer A. Sadhanai Kural paid respects to the mortal remains of S. Govindaraj of Pochampalli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A Pochampalli man was given a state funeral after his family donated his organs upon his brain death from an accident here on Tuesday. The victim S.Govindaraj of Pochampalli met with an accident and was admitted to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

However, Govindaraj slipped into coma and was declared brain dead. His family consented to harvesting his organs. Following this, Govindaraj’s heart was transported to MGM Hospital in Chennai; a kidney each was sent to Coimabtore and Salem hospitals; liver was sent to Kaveri hospital in Hosur; the eyes were harvested for patients in Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital.   

The mortal remains of Govindaraj was given state honours, with the district administration represented by the District Revenue Officer A. Sadhanai Kural participating in the funeral in Pochampalli.

