Poachers open fire against Forest Dept personnel in Erode, one held

December 07, 2022 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - ERODE

Forest Department personnel said they encountered a gang of four poachers attempting to hunt animals in the Chennampatti Forest Range early on Wednesday; no one was injured in the incident

S P Saravanan

A gang of poachers opened fire against Forest Department personnel when they were confronted near the River Palar at the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, in the Chennampatti Forest Range, early on Wednesday. Forest personnel then retaliated by firing a bullet into the open air, and arrested a poacher, while three others are still at large.

The incident took place at 1 a.m., when a four-member Forest team found the gang attempting to hunt a wild animal: an attempt that ended unsuccessfully. The gang was in possession of a loaded gun and torches.

N. Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer, Erode Division, told  The Hindu that four days ago, during patrolling, personnel found torches and heard the sound of bullets being fired inside the Karnataka forest areas in the night. Hence, night patrolling was stepped up along the river and in the territorial boundary along the State border.

Four teams, each comprising four personnel, were patrolling over the last three days, but found no poachers.

Then, early on Wednesday, the team found unidentified persons attempting to hunt wild animals. “The team approached them with caution”, the officer said. He said that the team warned the poachers to surrender, but they opened fire. However, no one was injured. While three escaped under the cover of the darkness, one was caught and was found to be involved in various wildlife offences.

A case for attempting to hunt wildlife was registered, and a search is on for the accused.

