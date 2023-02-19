HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poacher buried, DRO hands over solatium to wife in Salem

February 19, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
The relatives of Raja from Mettur received his body after postmortem at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Sunday.

The relatives of Raja from Mettur received his body after postmortem at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

After the government offered solatium to the wife of the poacher who died while being chased by the Karnataka Forest Department a few days ago, the relatives received the body and buried it on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Salem, R. Sivakumar held talks with the family members of the deceased, Karavadaiyan alias M. Raja (40), following which they received his body. The SP also handed over a job order to Raja’s wife, R. Powna (35), as an assistant in a private school at Kolathur.

District Revenue Officer P. Menaha handed over a cheque for ₹ 5 lakh to Ms. Powna, which was announced as solatium by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Former PMK president G.K. Mani’s son, G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, handed over ₹ 50,000 on behalf of his father. The relatives buried the body at Govindapadi, near Kolathur, on Sunday afternoon.

A press release from the SP said that Raja, along with his friends, went to Karnataka Forest for hunting animals on February 14. There was a clash between the poachers and the Karnataka Forest Department officials, and the poachers escaped from the spot. On February 17, Raja’s body was found in River Palar in Erode district.

Police investigations revealed that Raja used to hunt animals regularly, and in 2014, when he and his friends went hunting in Karnataka forest, the Forest Department opened fire on the poachers, and one of them died. The remaining poachers, including Raja, fled from the spot and informed the local villagers about the incident, after which they destroyed the Karnataka forest checkpoint on the Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border. A case was registered in this regard at the Madeswaran Malai police station. Two cases are pending against Raja for hunting animals in Erode Chennampatti forest range. “Investigations also revealed that a resolution was passed in the Arisipalayam village instructing him (Raja) not to hunt animals,” the SP added in the release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.