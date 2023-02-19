Poacher buried, DRO hands over solatium to wife in Salem

February 19, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - SALEM

After the government offered solatium to the wife of the poacher who died while being chased by the Karnataka Forest Department a few days ago, the relatives received the body and buried it on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Salem, R. Sivakumar held talks with the family members of the deceased, Karavadaiyan alias M. Raja (40), following which they received his body. The SP also handed over a job order to Raja’s wife, R. Powna (35), as an assistant in a private school at Kolathur.

District Revenue Officer P. Menaha handed over a cheque for ₹ 5 lakh to Ms. Powna, which was announced as solatium by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Former PMK president G.K. Mani’s son, G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, handed over ₹ 50,000 on behalf of his father. The relatives buried the body at Govindapadi, near Kolathur, on Sunday afternoon.

A press release from the SP said that Raja, along with his friends, went to Karnataka Forest for hunting animals on February 14. There was a clash between the poachers and the Karnataka Forest Department officials, and the poachers escaped from the spot. On February 17, Raja’s body was found in River Palar in Erode district.

Police investigations revealed that Raja used to hunt animals regularly, and in 2014, when he and his friends went hunting in Karnataka forest, the Forest Department opened fire on the poachers, and one of them died. The remaining poachers, including Raja, fled from the spot and informed the local villagers about the incident, after which they destroyed the Karnataka forest checkpoint on the Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border. A case was registered in this regard at the Madeswaran Malai police station. Two cases are pending against Raja for hunting animals in Erode Chennampatti forest range. “Investigations also revealed that a resolution was passed in the Arisipalayam village instructing him (Raja) not to hunt animals,” the SP added in the release.