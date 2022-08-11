PNG pipeline burst in Coimbatore leaves many drenched in sludge

Tension prevailed at Thaneerpandal road near Vilankuruchi here when a pipeline laid by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply exploded due to an air compression while clearing sludge.

H. Suresh, Manager of IOCL told The Hindu, the pipeline was filled with sludge because of the recent rains. The workers applied pressure using a compressor to flush out the sludge from the pipeline. But a block in the pipeline led to a compression. As workers added pressure, the block was released with an explosion.

He also clarified that there was no PNG in the pipeline as the construction work was underway. The sludge was shot to the air due to the pressure and was sprayed over commuters. Though no person was injured in the incident, traffic was disrupted for a brief period as sludge was spread all over the road. Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the spot.