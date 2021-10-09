PM’s silence on Lakhimpur Kheri violence deafening: Congress MP

Coimbatore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh was deafening, Congress MP and former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Nalamada told presspersons here on Friday.

“That neither the Prime Minister nor U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had commented on the killing of farmers was condemnable. Their silence is deafening. The Bharatiya Janata Party will pay a heavy price for it,” he said. It was also condemnable that the BJP had not yet sought the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son was alleged to have been involved in the incident. The Congress demand was that there should a Supreme Court-monitored probe as there was the possibility of the Uttar Pradesh police whitewashing the incident, he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said the party had given the Director General of Police seven days to act against Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman for his alleged remarks against Congress party leaders.

Mr. Seeman had taken the political discourse in the State to a new low. His choice of words only begged violence. If the police did not act against him, it would lead to deterioration in standards in not only politics but also society.