PM’s assistance sought for ailing child

Coimbatore

17 March 2021 00:25 IST

National president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently seeking assistance from the Central government for the treatment of an eight-month-old girl from Coimbatore suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare genetic disease that affects the nervous system.

A letter shared by Ms. Srinivasan on social media said the infant from Podanur needed a gene therapy medication that needs to be imported from the United States. “The parents Abdullah and Ayisha are unable to afford the cost of the drug and have resorted to crowdfunding to save the life of their daughter,” Ms. Srinivasan wrote.

The letter requested the Central government to waive the import duty and GST for the medication as it amounts to “35% of the cost” and provide cash assistance to the parents from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Advertising

Advertising