PMK’s decision on local body polls personal: Annamalai

Tiruppur

05 October 2021 00:25 IST

The Pattali Makkal Katchi’s decision to go it alone in the upcoming local body elections is “personal”, said Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai in Tiruppur on Monday.

He paid tributes at the Tiruppur Kumaran memorial in the city on the freedom fighter’s 118th birth anniversary.

“They [PMK] have taken this decision to strengthen their party,” he told mediapersons. However, the party continues to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP and commenting on their recent decision “would not be civil,” Mr. Annamalai added. On whether the AIADMK-BJP alliance would be able to win in the local body polls against the DMK, he said that the “people’s mindset could change anytime.” More women and Scheduled Caste candidates have been given opportunities to contest in the local body elections, he said.

