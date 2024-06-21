PMK will script a historic win in Vikravandi bypoll: Sowmiya Anbumani

Pasumai Thayagam president and the runner-up in the recently-concluded Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency elections, PMK’s Sowmiya Anbumani launched her two-day tour to thank the constituents in Dharmpuri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of her tour, Ms. Sowmiya said the PMK would script a “historic win” in the Vikravandi bypoll, slated to be held on July 10, just as it did in Dharmapuri constituency [with a whopping number of votes polled].

Commenting on the Kallakurichi hooch deaths, Ms. Sowmiya alleged that the hooch incident was “hushed up,” and had the government been transparent, many more lives would have been saved. Even as the number of fatalities is increasing, the continuing tragedy of spurious liquor is a sad reality, she said.

Despite her loss in Dharmapuri, albeit with a small margin, Ms. Sowmiya said she would continue to voice the demands of the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.