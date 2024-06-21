GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PMK will script a historic win in Vikravandi bypoll: Sowmiya Anbumani

On the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Ms. Sowmiya said the government had hushed up the incident, leading to the loss of many lives that could have been saved

Published - June 21, 2024 02:21 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Pasumai Thayagam president and the runner-up in the recently-concluded Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency elections, PMK’s Sowmiya Anbumani launched her two-day tour to thank the constituents in Dharmpuri.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of her tour, Ms. Sowmiya said the PMK would script a “historic win” in the Vikravandi bypoll, slated to be held on July 10, just as it did in Dharmapuri constituency [with a whopping number of votes polled].

Commenting on the Kallakurichi hooch deaths, Ms. Sowmiya alleged that the hooch incident was “hushed up,” and had the government been transparent, many more lives would have been saved. Even as the number of fatalities is increasing, the continuing tragedy of spurious liquor is a sad reality, she said.

Despite her loss in Dharmapuri, albeit with a small margin, Ms. Sowmiya said she would continue to voice the demands of the district.

Tamil Nadu / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

