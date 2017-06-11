PMK will not allow opening of new sand quarries, says Anbumani Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will not allow the opening of new sand quarries by the state government and will launch serious agitations if the state government went ahead with its proposals, said Anbumani Ramadoss, MP.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss said that the state government without solving the various problems confronting the common people is bent on opening 70 new sand quarries.

Irregularities and corrupt practices are rampant in the already existing sand quarries and the opening of new quarries will only benefit the politicians with vested interests. “I myself will lead the agitation against the opening of the new sand quarries”, he said.

He alleged that illicit liquor is being marketed near by the closed Tasmac retail outlets across the state. He demanded the government to put an end to this menace, failing which he warned with serious backlash.

Referring to the complaints of presence of plastic rice and eggs in the open markets, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss said that when he was the Union Health Minister, the Centre had accorded adequate powers to the state governments to deal with such problems. The state government can use those provisions and check the presence of plastic rice and eggs and protect the people. Unfortunately the state government is not using those provisions.

The PMK leader said that he took initiative for setting up the Super Speciality Hospital in Salem city when he was Union Health Minister. He alleged that the state government has not posted adequate doctors and nurses for the Super Speciality Hospital affected its functioning. This only has defeated the purpose of opening of this hospital. He warned that his party will launch agitation if the Super Speciality Hospital was not maintained properly.

He urged the MPs elected from Tamil Nadu to join hands and bring pressure on the Centre to do away with its move to privatise the Salem Steel Plant and also for fetching more financial assistance.