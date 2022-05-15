PMK will form government in 2026: Anbumani

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday claimed that his party would form government in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Addressing party cadre in Salem, he claimed Tamil Nadu would develop if PMK got to govern the State for a term. According to him, the PMK is the only party talking about development politics while others are doing politics with Tamil and gods.

The party had only two legislators in Salem now and it should win all 11 seats in the district in the next elections. If PMK came to power, the Mettur surplus water scheme would be implemented in two years and his first assent would be for total prohibition in the State. The PMK would surely get 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyar community and it would help in their education and employment.

He told presspersons Salem district should be bifurcated into three for administrative convenience. The DMK government should release an action plan on implementing its poll promise of reducing the number of Tasmac outlets gradually. The government should not be run just depending on income from liquor sale.

Stating that youngsters were getting addicted to drugs, he urged the government to take stern action against it. On hike in fuel and LPG prices, Mr. Anbumani said governments should reduce taxes on fuel as it was severely affecting the livelihood of the public. He also criticised the State government for hiking property tax and demanded that bus fares must not be increased.