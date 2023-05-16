HamberMenu
PMK urges Tamil Nadu government to create new police wing to curb hooch and ganja sales

May 16, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) honorary president G.K. Mani has urged the State government to create a new wing in the police to curb the sale of hooch and ganja on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the general body meeting, Mr. Mani said that narcotic substances such as ganja are available in many places without any barriers.

The government must also implement total prohibition in the State. He called for the bifurcation of Salem, Coimbatore, and Tiruvallur districts, and for surplus water from Mettur Dam to be brought to Panamarathupatti Lake.

Though farmers have given 4,000 acres to the Salem Steel Plant, no jobs were provided to the family members of the farmers.

