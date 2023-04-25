HamberMenu
PMK urges closure of all Tasmac outlets in T.N.

The party’s honorary president, G.K. Mani, on Tuesday, said the party has been protesting against liquor for four decades, and called for the closure of all liquor shops in the State

April 25, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattali Makkal Katchi’s (PMK) honorary president, G.K. Mani, on Tuesday, called for the closure of all Tasmac liquor outlets in the State.

In 2018, a rail roko was staged by the PMK at Salem Junction railway station, demanding the establishment of the Cauvery Water Management Board. The City Police had then registered a case in this regard against five people, including Mr. Mani, and the case’s trial is ongoing at the Salem District Court. On Tuesday, Mr. Mani appeared before the court.

Speaking to the reporters later, Mr. Mani said that for the past four decades, the PMK has been protesting against liquor. Now, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that it was going to close 500 Tasmac outlets. But the PMK’s demand is to close all the liquor shops in the State.

Mr. Mani also said that the government should encourage the generation of electricity without it affecting the environment, and must not encourage thermal power plants.

