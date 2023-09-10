HamberMenu
PMK suggests Parliamentary poll in 2024, pan-India Assembly elections in 2026

September 10, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss with the party’s booth agents at Kadathur in Dharmapuri district on Sunday.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss with the party’s booth agents at Kadathur in Dharmapuri district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said that the party was in favour of conducting Parliamentary election in 2024 and Assembly elections for all States in 2026.

Addressing reporters at Kadathur in Dharmapuri district, Mr. Ramadoss said his party started the work for the election six months ago. After the committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submits its report, the PMK will explain its stand on ‘One Nation, One Election’. “We suggest conducting Parliamentary election in 2024 and Assembly elections in 2026 for all the States,” he said.

On the alleged attempts to rename India as Bharat, he said there was nothing wrong in mentioning India as Bharat and added that no official announcement had been made in this regard.

On the Cauvery issue, he said that until Sunday (September 10), Karnataka had released only 7 TMC of water instead of 60 TMC. Crops spread over two lakh acres in the delta region have been affected. The control over dams in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should be given to the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and water should be released as per the Supreme Court order.

He added that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should meet his counterpart in Karnataka and urge him to release water.

Urging the government to desilt the Mettur dam, Mr. Ramadoss said if the dam was desilted, its depth would increase and another 20 TMC of water could be saved.

Declining to comment on the Sanathana Dharma issue, he said there were many other issues in the country that had to be debated about.

He also called for a solution to address the deaths of many people in accidents at the Thoppur Ghat Road.

