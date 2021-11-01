PMK stages protest against court verdict on quota

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadre staged a road roko in front of the Collectorate here on Monday stating that the verdict of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars within MBC quota was unacceptable.

Appeal

Led by R. Arul, MLA, Salem (West), the cadre said based on the caste census undertaken in 1931, the internal reservation was provided by the AIADMK government.

Lakhs of their community members benefited through the reservation, the cadre said and urged the State government to file an appeal in Supreme Court immediately.

They said the reservation was obtained after many protests and wanted it restored.

The police arrived at the spot and heavy rain prevented them from continuing their protest.

Later, the protest was withdrawn.