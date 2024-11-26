ADVERTISEMENT

PMK stages in Salem protest CM Stalin’s remark on founder

Published - November 26, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

PMK cadre in the city staged a protest against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s comments on PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday.

Party cadre led by Salem West MLA R. Arul gathered outside the Salem Collectorate and staged a demonstration demanding an apology from the Chief Ministe. Later, the cadre tried to stage road roko, but were prevented by police deployed in the locality, leading to a verbal altercation between the two groups. Later, the police forcibly removed the PMK cadres from the road, arrested them, and lodged them inside a marriage hall. PMK cadres at Sankari, Attur, and Ayothiyapattinam also staged similar protests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US