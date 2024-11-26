 />

PMK stages in Salem protest CM Stalin’s remark on founder

Published - November 26, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

PMK cadre in the city staged a protest against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s comments on PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday.

Party cadre led by Salem West MLA R. Arul gathered outside the Salem Collectorate and staged a demonstration demanding an apology from the Chief Ministe. Later, the cadre tried to stage road roko, but were prevented by police deployed in the locality, leading to a verbal altercation between the two groups. Later, the police forcibly removed the PMK cadres from the road, arrested them, and lodged them inside a marriage hall. PMK cadres at Sankari, Attur, and Ayothiyapattinam also staged similar protests.

