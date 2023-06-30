PMK seeks change of venue of Mankani festival in Krishnagiri

June 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Pattali Makkal Katchi has filed a writ petition in the High Court against the venue of the Mankani festival that is scheduled to be held from July 5 on the Government Boys Higher secondary School grounds.

The writ petition was filed a fortnight after a representation was submitted to the District Collector, says A. Elango, advocate and PMK Central district secretary.

The Government Boys High School ground located on Bangalore Road has been a permanent location for Mankani festival despite a multitude of concerns raised.

The ground is shared by the Adi Dravidar welfare hostel, Chief Education Officer’s office building, and is the only sports ground for the school. In addition, the entry point to the school is a narrow lane incapable of accommodating heavy footfall of visitors to the festival, which is estimated to run in lakhs during the month-long festival.

The venue is also flanked by the compound wall of the maternity ward of the government hospital. The loud music and recreational noise will affect the patients, says Mr. Elango.

“There is no sufficient space for entry of the visitors to the exhibition. The entire road is barricaded disallowing vehicles. Given the road is a commercial shopping area, blockading the road hurts businesses too,” says Mr. Elango, underlining the reasons for the PMK filing the writ.

“We are not opposed to the festival. Mankani festival should be held in an alternative venue such as the Government Arts College campus,” he says. The writ petition is expected to come up for hearing on Monday, two days before the start of the festival.

