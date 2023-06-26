PMK petitions Collector demanding closure of Tasmac outlets near schools in Salem

June 26, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Salem

The members of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) submitted a petition to the District Collector on Monday demanding to close the Tasmac outlets functioning near educational institutions in Salem.

In a petition submitted to Mr. Karmegam during the weekly grievances redress day meeting, the PMK student wing alleged that the Tasmac outlet and bar functioning near the Government Arts College at Vadachennimalai should be closed immediately. “The rule that Tasmac outlets should not function within 100-metre radius of educational institutions has been violated at many places in the district. The district administration should take steps to close these outlets,” the petition said.

Mr. Karmegam received a total of 513 petitions, including 35 from differently abled people. The Collector presented the Green Champion Award to two persons and a Trust for their contribution to environmental conservation. B.M. Manikandan from Omalur, T. Mani from Attur, and Salem Youths Club Social Welfare Trust received the award.

In Namakkal, District Collector S. Uma received petitions from 373 people and distributed welfare assistance to nine beneficiaries. The students of Malaipatti Panchayat Union Primary School handed over their savings of ₹ 2,023 to the District Collector. The Collector instructed the Erumapatti Block Development Officials to use the fund for the school’s development works.

